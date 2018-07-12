PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to take pride in the rich heritage of the country

The new ASI headquarters is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including energy-efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting. It shall also include a Central Archaeological Library with a collection of about 1.5 lakh books and journals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the new headquarters for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday, urged that India must take pride in the rich heritage of the country.

Sadly, India is engrossed in a thought that doesn't let it appreciate its heritage. Until we feel proud of our heritage we will not be able to preserve it. Our heritage will continue to be a piece of stone until we take pride in it, he said while addressing the gathering here.

Prime Minister further suggested steps that can be taken to promote societal involvement in preserving and promoting India's heritage.

There are numerous tourist destinations in India that are world-famous for its history and heritage. I think that in every such town, lessons should be taught on the local history so at least those people will know everything about their history, he noted.

He also encouraged corporate sector employees to dedicate time for the purpose of preserving and promoting historical monuments.

Inaugurated Dharohar Bhawan, the Headquarters of ASI, in Delhi. Talked about India’s rich archaeological heritage and the need for more people to visit various archaeological sites across the country. https://t.co/V7FA73CItN pic.twitter.com/3hp39PmMzT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister shared glimpses from the event on Twitter.

The new ASI headquarters is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including energy-efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting. It shall also include a Central Archaeological Library with a collection of about 1.5 lakh books and journals.

