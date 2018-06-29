Search

PM Narendra Modi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS after the event

Jun 29, 2018, 15:29 IST | PTI

Prime Minister Modi made the visit after laying the foundation stone of National Centre for Aging at AIIMS Delhi

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his ailing predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday.

He inaugurated a ward with around 200 beds centre which will provide multi-speciality healthcare to the older people.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital.

On a related note, former prime minister Vajpayee was admitted with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side on July 11.

He is now undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at the hospital.

His health condition is now reported to be stable.

