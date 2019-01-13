PM Narendra Modi: Why was Kartarpur allowed to go to Pakistan

national

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP government is committed to ensuring justice to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and asked why the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was allowed to go to Pakistan during partition when it was close to the border.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a Rs 350 commemorative coin to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi said his government was pledged to facilitate the smooth entry of Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor.

"The gurdwara was just a few kilometres away but it was not brought in India. Building the Kartarpur corridor is an honest attempt to recompense that loss. It is an act of repentance for the mistake that happened in August 1947," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would ensure that justice was provided to "all sisters and mothers" who were victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"The Central government is working to provide justice to those who have been subjected to injustice since 1984," he said.

Modi also said that his government had asked all Indian embassies to celebrate the 352nd 'Prakash Utsav' of Guru Gobind Singh.

Calling Guru Gobind Singh a "multi-talented personality", Modi said the Sikh master was not just a warrior but a poet and literary figure whose values could be found in the foundation of new India.

