PM Narendra Modi wishes Uttarakhand on state foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of their statehood day.

Greeting the people on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, 'Heartfelt wishes to the people of Devbhumi (God's Land) Uttarakhand The precious confluence of nature, progress and rich culture, this state will continue to establish new records on the path of development.'

The state of Uttarakhand became the 27th state of India on this day in the year 2000. The hill-state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, under the BJP government, after a long-drawn agitation.

