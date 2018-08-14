PM Narendra Modi's book 'Exam Warriors' releases in Odia

national

Dharmendra Pradhan also thanked the publishers in the city for accurate translation of the book

Dharmendra Pradhan. Pic/PTI

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Oil and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan launched Prime Minister Narendra Modi authored book 'Exam Warriors' in Odisha's Bhubaneswar city on Monday.

Following the launch, Pradhan told ANI, "It was his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's) dream to make the book available in Odia and it should be reached to every student of Odisha. This book would be very helpful for all the students who are going to appear in various examinations and interviews".

Pradhan also thanked the publishers in the city for accurate translation of the book.

This motivational book, which teaches children how to tackle examination woes, was earlier released in English and Hindi in February this year.

