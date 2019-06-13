PM Narendra Modi's departure statement before his visit to Bishkek

national

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on a two-day visit during which he will attend the summit of eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I am visiting Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic) on 13-14 June 2019 to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). We attach special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region.

India has actively participated in various SCO dialogue mechanisms since its full membership of SCO two years ago. We have extended full cooperation to the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year.

The Summit is expected to discuss the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and topical issues of international and regional importance. On the sidelines of the Summit, I also plan to meet several leaders bilaterally.

On the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, I will also be on an official bilateral visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on 14 June 2019, after conclusion of the SCO Summit.

India and the Kyrgyz Republic, bound by historical and civilizational links, share traditionally warm and friendly relations. In recent times, our relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defense, security, trade, and investment.

Apart from our discussions on the entire range of bilateral cooperation, President Jeenbekov and I will jointly address the first meeting of India-Kyrgyz Business Forum.

I am confident that my visit to the Kyrgyz Republic will further strengthen and consolidate our cooperation with the SCO member countries and with the Kyrgyz Republic.

