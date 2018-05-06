PM Narendra Modi's hectic campaign for Karanataka polls

The results will be declared on May 15



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hectically campaigned against the Congress in Karnataka. He addressed four election rallies in Tumakuru, Gadag, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru and launched an all-out attack on the Congress party, which is ruling Karnataka that is going for polls on May 12. The results will be declared on May 15.

Apart from launching a frontal attack on the ruling Congress in every rally, Prime Minister also highlighted the Union Government¿s various schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, and Jan Dhan Yojana.

"Congress, JD (S) in tactic alliance"

Prime Minister Modi started his Karnataka campaigning by addressing an election rally in Tumakuru wherein he said that the Congress party and H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) are in a `tactic alliance'.

"People of Karnataka need to know the tacit alliance between Congress and JD(S)...they pretend to fight as opponents in Karnataka, but, in Bengaluru, the JD(S) supported a Congress mayor, who is sitting in the office. What is the deal between these two parties," the Prime Minister said.

He added that for years the Congress party kept reiterating "Gareeb, Gareeb, Gareeb" but nothing came out of their 'rhetoric'.

He said the Congress party has only made empty promises to the farmers, however, in reality, their "negligence towards the agriculture sector is very well known".

Questioning the Rahul Gandhi-led party, Prime Minister said the former never did anything to solve the problem of water in Tumakuru.

"Why are the people of Tumakuru not getting water from the Hemavati River? The Congress government lacks concern for the farmers," Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said his government has worked on irrigation projects on which no work had happened for 30 years.

He said the Centre is also mulling on ways to increase coconut exports, which was never thought about by the Congress.

`Congress will become PPP Congress'

Addressing his second rally in Gadag, Prime Minister exuded confidence that people of Karnataka will defeat the Congress that will make the grand-old national party a regional one called PPP Congress - Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress.

"Congress has lost in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura...people across India have rejected the Congress," Prime Minister Modi said.

He even accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of following "tender system in ticket distribution for the polls."

"Whoever promises to send most money to Delhi, all get the CM-ship in Congress," the Prime Minister alleged.

`Congress' 'C' and Corruption's 'C' same.

During Shivamogga rally, Prime Minister Modi cornered Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi over corruption and said there is no difference between Congress' 'C' and Corruption's 'C'.

Attacking Gandhi over his statement on corruption, the Prime Minister said, "See the audacity. Congress President says in Karnataka that we will not let thieves sit in Legislative Assembly. Why don't they tell about the Congress leaders sitting as MLAs & Ministers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, whose almirahs and bed sheets were found laden with notes?"

Without naming Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi asked him to reveal who is looting minerals and who is showering love on them.

He also accused the Congress of giving protection to the sand mafia in Shivamogga.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that how a Congress leader's wealth has increased from Rs 74 crore in 2008 to over Rs 800 crore in 2018.

The Prime Minister also lambasted at the Congress for insulting the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa and appealed the people to take revenge when they go to vote.

He also said that the Congress party during its rule used to only talk about increasing the number of LPG cylinders but his government has already provided LPG connection to poor in the remote areas of the country.

`Karnataka results written on walls'

Addressing his last rally of the day in Mangaluru, Prime Minister Modi said the results of the Karnataka election are clearly written on the walls as the people of Karnataka would help form a BJP government in the state with an absolute majority.

"If anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party. JD(S) is standing very far. I request you to bring BJP to power in Karnataka," he added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, he said that whenever they lose a state election they tend to blame the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).



With just a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaign across the state and pressed the full force of its star campaigners in the state.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address 15 rallies over a period of five days.

Apart from the Prime Minister, BJP President Amit Shah also addressed series of public meetings on Saturday.

