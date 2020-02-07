'PM talks of Cong, Nehru, Pak, but not unemployment and jobs'

New Delhi: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the PM does not talk about core issues and rather brings up Congress, former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan in his speeches. His remark came shortly after Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"He talks of Congress, of Jawaharlal Nehru, of Pakistan, etc, but not of core issues," Rahul said. The Congress also described Modi's address in Parliament as one that oscillated between "stand-up comedy" and "rank communalism", and said he should apologise for "misleading" the country by quoting Jawaharlal Nehru "out of context".

Party spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was unfortunate that the PM made a reference to Pakistan seven times during his address and accused him of hyphenating India with Pakistan during the last five years. He also accused Modi of destroying the Indian economy and said the PM is covering this up by dividing society through polarisation.

'PM's speech a fairy tale'

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday termed Modi's speech in the LS as 'a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity'. 'It was a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity. There are no numbers in the budget or in his speech, there is only qualitative grandstanding," Moitra told ANI. Earlier, Modi slammed his political rivals saying that there was a problem in the mindset of the Opposition that saw some people as 'Muslims of India' while for BJP everyone is an India.

UP CM gets EC notice over 'terrorists' remark

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged 'biryani for terrorist' remarks. The EC has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Friday. The EC said that prima facie, by making such remarks the senior BJP leader has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct enforced for the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for February 8. According to the notice, Adityanath had on February 1 said that "today biryani is not being served ... the habit of feeding biryani was with the Congress in Kashmir or is with Kejriwal for Shaheen Bagh like incidents. (The habit of feeding biryani) is not of the BJP."

Cops direct Jamia to remove protesters

The Jamia Millia Islamia appealed to its students on Thursday to not be part of an "agitating crowd" protesting against the CAA outside its campus, days after the Delhi police urged the university administration to remove protesters from the road near one of its gates. In view of the Delhi polls and recent firing incidents, the Jamia Nagar SHO wrote a letter to the university registrar, asking the varsity to remove students, former students and locals who protesting against the CAA and NRC on the Okhla Road outside gate number 7. Meanwhile, A Delhi court Thursday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to judicial custody for six days, his lawyer said.

