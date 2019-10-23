PMC Bank fraud: Account holders can withdraw Rs 50,000 more for health, education

To withdraw the additional amount, the needy person will have to apply to the nearest branch. (File Photo)

In a temporary relief to customers of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), those in need of money for health reasons can now withdraw an additional Rs 50,000 apart from the existing withdrawal limit.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had enhanced the withdrawal limit to Rs 40,000 per account.

To withdraw the additional amount, the needy person will have to apply to the nearest branch.

"PMC bank account holders can now withdraw Rs 50,000 (in addition to Rs 40,000) for medical and education urgency. The needy people can apply to their branch," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya.

#PMCBank now â¹50,000 withdrawal (in addition to â¹40,000) allowed for medical/education urgency. needy person has to apply to their branch



à¤ªà¥ à¤à¤®à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¡à¤¿à¤à¤²/à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤à¤®à¤°à¤à¥à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ â¹à¥«à¥¦,à¥¦à¥¦à¥¦ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤¢à¥ à¤¶à¤à¤£à¤¾à¤° @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile ANI reported that PMC account holders alleged the bank is not cooperating with them and said they cannot celebrate Diwali. "The PMC Bank is not cooperating with us. Guru Purab is around. We had planned so many things for that occasion but now we would not be able to celebrate our festival with the same amount of happiness," said an account holder of the PMC Bank.

"On this Diwali, PMC bank holders won't even celebrate the festival with joy and happiness. People had saved money for weddings and festivals. Their money has now been blocked by the bank completely," he added.

On Tuesday, they also staged a protest at Azad Maidan and raised slogans and held placards which read 'Black Diwali, Save Us' and 'Innocents are losing life'.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) in connection with the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates