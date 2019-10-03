MENU

PMC bank scam: HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan arrested by Mumbai police

Published: Oct 03, 2019, 17:12 IST | Faizan Khan

HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have been arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only
In a new development in the PMC bank scam, HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have been arrested by Mumbai police. Property worth Rs 5000 crore has been frozen.

More details are awaited. 

