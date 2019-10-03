PMC bank scam: HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan arrested by Mumbai police

This image has been used for representational purposes only

In a new development in the PMC bank scam, HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have been arrested by Mumbai police. Property worth Rs 5000 crore has been frozen.

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates