PMC Bank Scam: Mumbai police arrest former director Ranjeet Singh, son of ex-BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police arrested Ranjeet Singh in connection with the PMC bank scam on Saturday. Singh is the former director of PMC Bank and son of former BJP MLA Tara Singh. Singh was allegedly underground for the last 54 days and did not respond to the summons issued by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). On Saturday, he was nabbed from his residence in Bhandup.

According to EOW, Singh, who was part of the loan recovery committee, was AWOL from the time the R4,355 crore fraud came to light. Confirming the arrest, DCP Shrikant Paropkari, said, "Singh will be produced in court on Sunday. We will seek his police custody for further investigation." EOW has arrested nine accused in the case.

