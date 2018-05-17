PMC boss pleads for help but none come forward to take his bleeding son to hospital

On any other day, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao ensures civic amenities for Pune's citizens, but on a day when he needed their help to take his bleeding son to the hospital, hardly anyone came forward



On any other day, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao ensures civic amenities for Pune's citizens, but on a day when he needed their help to take his bleeding son to the hospital, hardly anyone came forward.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, when Rao was out cycling with his children, daughter Wasavi, 13, and son Anjanai, 9. At 7.45 am, an unidentified vehicle hit Anjanai on Paud road and fled. Rao's son suffered head injuries and lay in a pool of blood. To stop the bleeding, he removed Anjanai's t-shirt and tied it around his head. Rao, who'd left his cell phone at home, then began pleading people to help him take Anjanai to the hospital, but nobody came forward. Neither did anyone let him borrow their phone.

Finally, a cab driver came to their aid, after which Anjanai was taken to the Sancheti hospital. A CT scan revealed Anjanai had severe head injuries, after which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall clinic for a surgery. He has been kept under observation for now. Ruby Hall clinic director Dr Sanjay Pathare said, "Anjanai is stable," refusing to give any further details.

Senior inspector Dayanand Dhome of Chaturshringi police station said, "Prima facie we've learnt that nobody helped them. We are aware of the incident, but currently have neither registered any case nor reported the incident in the station diary. But, we will be starting investigations and inquiry."

