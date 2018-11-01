PMO: RTI plea seeking details of bad loans a 'roving enquiry'

national

Applicant says he wants information related to communication received from Raghuram Rajan on bank loans when he was Reserve Bank of India governor

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with RBI Governor Urjit Patel and SEBI Chairperson Ajay Tyagi at the 19th meeting of Financial Stability and Development Council in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has termed as a "roving enquiry" an RTI plea seeking to know details of bad loans submitted by the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to it and which finds mention in his response to the Parliament's Committee on Estimates.

The PMO has said the query does not come under the definition of "information" in the RTI Act. "The information sought is in the form of roving enquiry and does not come under the definition of information as per Section 2(f) of the RTI Act, 2005," Under Secretary and CPIO at the PMO, Praveen Kumar said.

The applicant had mentioned that he was seeking from the PMO information related to communication received from Rajan on bank loans when he was RBI Governor, which is mentioned in his response to the Committee on Estimates during a hearing.

