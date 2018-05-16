PMRDA to develop Pune with Singapore's help

Officials from the Singapore government; its minister for trade and industry, S Iswaran; PMRDA commissioner Kiran Gitte; chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pune guardian minister Girish Bapat will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)



The PMRDA wants to turn Pune into Singapore. File Pic

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) plans to develop the city with the assistance of the Singapore government. Officials from the Singapore government; its minister for trade and industry, S Iswaran; PMRDA commissioner Kiran Gitte; chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pune guardian minister Girish Bapat will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same at Sahyadri in Mumbai today.

Recently, a similar MoU was signed by the Andhra Pradesh government with the Singapore government, for the development of Amarawati city. Bapat said, "This will help us enhance the city's development. Our priorities will be metropolitan and industrial development. Also, to focus on the development of infrastructure for 50 years."



Kiran Gitte, PMRDA commissioner, said around Rs 10 to 15 crore will be invested and 40 per cent will be spent by Singapore. Pic/Twitter

After the MoU is signed, a Development Plan (DP) will be prepared in two year's time as per the guidelines laid down under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town planning Act. PMRDA has jurisdiction of seven talukas of Pune district, around 857 villages, and 7,356 sq km excluding two municipal corporations and three cantonment areas.

PMRDA speak

PMRDA commissioner Gitte said, "Considering the rapid growth of the city, there was a need to think of a vision for 50 years. Many Singapore-based companies are investing in Pune. This time it is the Singapore government which is involved. Their expertise will enhance our growth. Around Rs 10 to 15 crore will be invested and 40 per cent will be spent by them. Though the amount is small, the planning and expertise is important. Due to this MoU, PMRDA will make Pune a global city of Maharashtra and India.