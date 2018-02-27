PNB scam: ED summons bank's MD, Nirav Modi, wife skip appearance

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned PNB's Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore scam allegedly involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and owner of Gitanjali Gems Mehul Choksi, officials said on Monday



The ED also examined the state-owned bank's Executive Director K V Brahmaji Rao to understand how the alleged fraud was detected and other banking procedures. Mehta, officials said, will be asked similar questions when he meets ED officials this week. They said the two officials are not being examined as an accused.

The CBI had examined the two senior PNB officials last week in the same case. Meanwhile, beleaguered diamond merchant Modi, his wife Ami and his uncle Choksi skipped their scheduled appearance before the ED in Mumbai. It was not immediately known if the agency would issue fresh dates to them. If it does not issue them fresh summons, it is understood, the ED is expected to move a special court in Mumbai seeking non-bailable arrest warrants against them. The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Modi and Choksi are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

