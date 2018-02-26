PNB scam: Nirav Modi's Pune and Aurangabad properties sealed

In a search for more assets belonging to diamond merchant Nirav Modi in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at different premises related to him over the past one week



Nirav Modi. File pic

In a search for more assets belonging to diamond merchant Nirav Modi in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at different premises related to him over the past one week. The team has sealed his properties and movable assets in Pune and Aurangabad.

According to ED sources, they sealed six posh apartments in Pune, which belong to Nirav and his wife Ami. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an ED source said, "Apart from the six flats in Pune, 10 other properties, movable assets, 135 acre of land in Ahmednagar and some under-construction property in Hadapsar were sealed by Saturday night."

Previous raids

A couple of days back on February 22, the ED had seized Nirav's nine cars, including a Rolls Royce Ghost and Porsche Panamera. His art collection, which includes works by M F Husain, Francis Souza, Amrita Shergil, VS Gaitonde, Akbar Padamsee and Bharti Kher, was also attached. These are yet to be evaluated. The directorate has also frozen mutual funds and shares worth '7.8 crore belonging to him and '86.72 crore from his uncle Mehul Choksi's group. Previous to this, ED had seized '5,716 crore worth of assets.

