POCSO case accused jumps into sea, police search on

An accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act jumped into the sea on Wednesday morning when he was taken for evidence collection at Kasaba in Kasargode district, police said.



Accused Mahesh was arrested following a complaint by his neighbour on Tuesday evening.



The police said that they took the accused to the seashore to collect evidence in the case when Mahesh jumped into the sea. Two police officials too jumped in after him to catch hold of him but could not locate Mahesh.



Later, swimmers were deployed to try and locate the missing man.

