Poetry in rumours

Attend

Artistes Priya Malik, Ramneek Singh and Simar Singh claim they have been rumoured poets all their lives. Now, they want to live up to the reputation and are bringing to stage an hour-long poetry performance, The Rumoured Poets.

There will be verse, there will be stories and there will be humour as they take on each other, their lives and work.

So, join as they share their observation of the world in lyrical form.

On February 16, 6.30 pm

At 1, Green Fields Society, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

Call 91362 79905

Log on to insider. in

Cost Rs 399

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates