Poetry on a plate

A jam event hopes to bring creative enthusiasts together through the intersection of haiku and food

HaikuJAM hosts poetry jamming sessions

A teenage Roald Dahl wrote in an essay, "as eating and drinking is a necessary duty, it is a duty to be enjoyed by all, and not to be regarded as the evil habit of those with gluttonous instincts." This is in stark contrast to the villains in his works, who crave for mashed-goose livers in doughnuts, children or a woeful diet restricted to cabbages. And although, like Dahl, we all share a strange relationship with food, this Saturday, a haiku event allows us to ponder over the same.



Dhrupad Karwa

Organised by HaikuJAM, a collaborative poetry-writing mobile app, Kitchen Haiku blends the two disciplines while staying true to its historical roots that go back to the women of ancient Japan. "Since they could rarely leave their homes, the subject matter of choice was often domestic and food-related. This was called kitchen haiku. Though not derogatory at first, critics regarded this as shallow, and was thus largely left out of history. We wanted to revive food as the subject matter for poetry and explore it as a complex, personal and often overlooked part of our lives," CEO and co-founder Dhrupad Karwa explains.



Diana Babei

The event will begin with an introduction, followed by a food-tasting experience led by Karwa, with a mix of north, south and west Indian delicacies. Participants will then write haiku inspired by the food they taste. Previous events have merged musical genres with haiku, but this will be the first with a focus on food. You don't need to be a poet or a foodie to participate, but "come with an open mind," communications and partnerships leader, Diana Babei, tells us.

"Participants will see food in a new light, learn about haiku poetry, try their hand at writing it and get to know some interesting people in the process. Most importantly, the activity is designed to inspire participants to appreciate the present moment, see beauty in the simplest of things, learn something new about themselves and others, all through food."

On: September 1, 7 pm to 9 pm

At: HaikuJAM Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Cost: Rs 500

