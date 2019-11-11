Poets inc in Khar

Feel like you can rhyme and love the adrenaline rush of competitions? Then the 17th Poetry Tournament at this Khar venue is an apt place to bring out your poetic side. Participants have an hour to write a poem which is upto five minutes long (in English or Hindi) on the spot. Writing prompts will be given at the venue two hours before the performances begin.

On November 11, 6.30 pm

At The Habitat, first floor, OYO Townhouse, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Call 9833358490

Log on to bit.ly/poetrytournament11nov

Cost Rs 100

