Poison 2 actress Asmita Sood on shooting in the new normal: Everything looked very different

Former Miss India Finalist Asmita Sood is all set to be seen in Poison 2; the next season of the superhit franchise which premieres on 16th October 2020 on Zee 5. The series has more action, deceit and vengeance compared to the first season and promises the viewers an edge of the couch experience.

Commenting on the occasion Asmita said "I was attracted to the charged-up storyline full of manipulations, and the strong character that I was essaying on screen. The season is a poisonous concoction of emotions such as jealousy, lust, revenge, rage, betrayal, insecurity, etc all served on a platter of 11 episodes. I essay the character of Hina in the show, who is supporting the main protagonist i.e. Aftab Shivdasani to achieve all his plans. Hina is in love with Aditya (Aftab’s character); how the story unfolds will get the viewer’s pulse ticking. Vishal Pandya is a master director of this genre and has layered the heady mix with more mystery and ambiguity."

Asmita spent most of the lockdown period at her hometown in Shimla until the shooting restrictions were lifted and then the remaining part of Poison 2 was being shot. "Coming to Mumbai from Shimla in mid-July i.e. from a green zone to a red zone was overwhelming. My parents were not at all convinced. However, it was the call of duty for me. The initial few days on the sets were also difficult, since we were so used to seeing more people on the sets – now there were only a few. Everything looked very different with social distancing, PPE kits, masks, etc. – for the initial 2-3 days it became difficult to identify the person behind the mask as we were so used to seeing faces. However, in a few days, everyone got adjusted to the new normal and the old camaraderie was rekindled on the sets with all precautions being undertaken as per the new SOP. I look forward to the show being premiered" said Asmita as she signed off.

Asmita Sood made her acting debut working in movies in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Having worked in 9 movies, the Miss India 2011 finalist moved to television with essaying important characters in shows on Star Plus and Sony Entertainment Television. A commerce graduate from the D.U., she hails from Shimla. The trained Kathak dancer was also seen in the song ‘Filhall’ with Akshay Kumar. Asmita was last seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai 3, which aired on Alt Balaji.

