Police action to up safety on E-way shows alacrity

The highway police have started 'Operation Safety' on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway starting today. Under this operation, a penalty will be levied on heavy vehicles flouting traffic rules on the highway at the toll plaza itself.

This is a change from the current practice of e-challans being sent to vehicle owners at their registered address.

Now, if a heavy vehicle is caught flouting rules, a copy of the e-challan will be sent to the toll plaza. As soon as the vehicle reaches there, the driver will be fined.

This has become necessary because the police have found that the number of traffic violations by heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is high. An oft-flouted rule stipulates that heavy vehicles should ply on the left side of the Expressway.

This paper's report also said that 136 accidents and 63 deaths have been reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway between January and November 2020.

It is heartening to see a very proactive approach by cops, as they seek to up safety on the Expressway.

We must also remember that the stretch will see more traffic, which may not be only of heavy vehicles, once we get into the final leg of this year and Mumbaikars make their way to Pune for a break or particularly for the New Year, even if it is a low-key affair because of the virus. We must be realistic enough to expect more travel during this time.

This shows us that the police are evolving their methodology to track offenders and up traffic discipline. They are also tailoring the rules as warranted, tweaking and making major changes too, to curb traffic offences.

It is necessary to be a step ahead of lawbreakers anywhere. It shows alacrity and adaptability to the situation. Good work, cops.

