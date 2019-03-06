Police arrest 4 bootleggers, 300 cartons of smuggled liquor seized

crime

It was carrying 70 cartons of smuggled liquor.Ishwar and Sumit were arrested. They have been also sent to jail and the vehicle and liquor have been seized, Jadoun said

Representational picture

Ghaziabad: Four bootleggers were arrested and 300 cartons of smuggled liquor was seized in two separate areas here, police said Tuesday.

The arrests were made by personnel from the Masuri and Murad Nagar police stations. Superintendent of Police, Rural, Neeraj Kumar Jadoun, said around 9 pm on Monday, Masuri police intercepted a truck for checking. During the search, 230 cartons of smuggled liquor, worth Rs 16 lakh, were seized.

The liquor bottles were marked as only for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, he said. Police have arrested Gurvej Singh and Harvinder, both natives of Punjab. They said that they were paid Rs 10,000 each by Jagroop Singh and Harmohan Singh, natives of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, to deliver the consignment from Haryana, police said.

Police have seized the truck and liquor. Gurvej Singh and Harvinder have been sent to jail. In a separate incident, the Murad Nagar police intercepted a mini-truck during a special checking drive. It was carrying 70 cartons of smuggled liquor.Ishwar and Sumit were arrested. They have been also sent to jail and the vehicle and liquor have been seized, Jadoun said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever