Police arrest a 27-year old man for allegedly raping minor

Representational image

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor after promising to marry her in northeast Delhi, police said Monday.

Police said, the victim - a resident of Loni - filed a case on October 17 last year. The victim said she had a relationship with a person named Shakeel, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar.

She alleged Shakeel had raped her multiple times after promising to marry her, police said.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered.

Raids were conducted but the accused had been absconding, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said.

The accused was arrested on Sunday. The chargesheet will be submitted soon in the court, police said adding further investigation in the matter is going on.

