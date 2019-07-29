Police arrested man wanted in murder case in Delhi

crime

New Delhi: Police on Monday arrested a man for killing a person in Punjabi Bagh area earlier this month. According to police, the man has been absconding after killing the person.

Police said that the accused identified as Arif alias Ikram, a resident of Sultanpuri, was wanted in a case of murder earlier this July. The accused had attacked one Raees and his brother Salim, who was driving the car.

According to reports, Salim had succumbed to gunshot injuries and he died after a tussle between Arif and Raees, a resident of outer Delhi's Nangloi.

A senior police officer said that Arif was previously found to be involved in 35 cases, including that of murder, extortion, robbery and motor vehicle thefts.

In another similar case, a mentally unstable man had allegedly three members of a family, including a teenage girl stabbed to death in Maharashtra. The alleged incident occurred in Nimgaon village in Shirdi temple town of Nashik district on Saturday.

Reportedly, two persons were injured during the incident. Deputy Superintendent of Police Somnath Wakchoure said that the accused, Arjun Panhale (50), who was apparently not mentally sound, had a tiff with a family residing in his neighbourhood over some cleanliness issue outside his house.

The accused reportedly went to his neighbour's house and attacked three persons there with a sharp grass-cutting tool. All the three were killed on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Namdev Thakur (62), his wife Dagubai Thakur (50) and daughter Khushi Thakur (16). Two other persons received injuries when they tried to save their family members and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Panhale, who worked as a plumber, was subsequently arrested and the weapon used in the crime was seized, he said, adding that some paper clippings of crime news, rotten fruits and empty plastic bottles were found in his house. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

With inputs from PTI

