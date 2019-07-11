Police arrests kidnapper within 12 hours after minor disappeared

crime

The accused, who has been identified as Pakirappa, was arrested within 12 hours after the girl was disappeared

Representational Image

Hyderabad (Telangana): A man has been arrested by the police for allegedly kidnapping a girl. However, the police arrested within 12 hours of the disappearance of the woman.

The girl had disappeared on July 10. The accused, who has been identified as Pakirappa, was arrested within 12 hours after the girl was disappeared.

"We had formed four teams and traced the girl within 12 hours. The girl is under the custody of Kondangal police," Inspector Srinivas told the media persons.

The police said that her custody would soon be taken over by the Hyderabad police and then she would be handed over to her parents.

In another incident, a woman and her husband were allegedly beaten up by her family, who later abducted the woman, for marrying without consent.

The incident happened in Bhojipura on Monday. However, the police rescued the woman on the same day and have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sansar Singh said, "We registered a case against the woman's family on the day of the incident. Our investigation is underway and strictest possible action will be taken."

A video had also surfaced online which showed the couple being thrashed by some people using sticks. Upon being asked about the video, SP Singh said, "As of now, we are not aware of any such video. If there is any video of the incident, we will inspect it and verify if we can use it to strengthen our case."

The couple, hailing from neighbouring villages, have been married for over a year. They had fled the district after marriage and had only recently returned.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates