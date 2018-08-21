Police arrests man for threatening BJP MLA

crime

The police team conducted raid based on the mobile phone location of Pandit and arrested him, the officer added

Representational picture

A man was yesterday arrested by police in Pakur district for allegedly threatening BJP MLA from Rajmahal in Sahebgunj district over phone, a police officer said.

The joint team of Pakur and Sahebgunj police conducted raid near Badapokhar in Pakur district and arrested the man identified as Dinesh Pandit in the early hours yesterday, the officer said. Pandit had been allegedly threatening Ananth Ojha, the BJP MLA and was trying to extract money from him, he said. The police team conducted raid based on the mobile phone location of Pandit and arrested him, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever