Police arrests six persons with party drug

crime

Representational picture

Police on Saturday arrested six persons from the Eden Gardens area in central Kolkata and seized over 2,000 party drug tablets from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, police threw a security net around the Babughat and Eden Gardens area and nabbed the six-member gang with 'Yaba' tablets, they said.

The drug is a tablet form of methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, a police officer said. The stimulant tablets were likely manufactured in hideouts in the city with raw materials being smuggled from Myanmar through the Bangladesh border, the officer said. Interrogation of the gang revealed that it used to supply the party drug to different hotels and night clubs in the city.

