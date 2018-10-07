Police arrests two Maoists in Jharkhand

crime

Two wanted Maoists including a woman were arrested by police in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a senior police officer said Saturday.

Two Maoists - Sonaram Marandi and Badki Devi alias Geeta were arrested in the raid conducted by police in Pirtand area on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar Jha said.

Both the Maoists had allegedly triggered blast in the SIS security guards vehicle in the district in 2010, which had claimed lives of four security guards, the SP said.

