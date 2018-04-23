Police begin investigation into Punjab National Bank's adamant stand

The Vitthalwadi police have begun an investigation into the Punjab National Bank's adamant stand in not letting the family of a paralysed account holder withdraw his money

The Vitthalwadi police have begun an investigation into the Punjab National Bank's adamant stand in not letting the family of a paralysed account holder withdraw his money. The father of the deceased had written a letter to the senior PI of Vitthalwadi police station seeking an investigation in the matter.

The Ulhasnagar branch of the Punjab National Bank had refused to give the money to the 40-year-old man's family. The account holder, Ganesh Kamble was admitted in KEM Hospital, as he was paralysed for past four months. His parents had been going to the bank regularly, asking officials to give them his money, to use for his treatment. The officials insisted that as he was the account holder, they couldn't give anyone else the money.

On Thursday, after he died, his family took his dead body to the bank to protest against the officials' behaviour. Vitthalwadi police station senior PI SJ Shirsat said, "The deceased's family members gave us a complaint asking us to investigate the matter. We will investigate and take action if necessary." Kamble's sister, Mahananda Yadav said, "It is necessary to investigate the matter and bring some changes in their policy. Otherwise this will happen to another person in future."

