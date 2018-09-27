Police book BJP leader for raping, cheating 57-year-old

crime

The local police have registered a case against him under sections 376, 354, 509 and 420 of IPC

Senior BJP leader Madhu Chavan, who was recently appointed as the political head of Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority's (MHADA) Mumbai section, has been booked for raping and cheating a 57-year-old woman from Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. The local police have registered a case against him under sections 376, 354, 509 and 420 of IPC.

Sources said the victim had filed complaints against Chavan twice, alleging that he sexually exploited her between 2002 and 2017 on the promise of marriage. Though the local cops were investigating the matter, no case had been registered against the accused. The victim then approached a Chiplun court, which directed the cops to register a case. However, the accused challenged the directive in high court. After hearing the case, the HC asked the police to take cognizance of the complaints and register a case.

Confirming the development, Assistant Police Inspector, Manjusha Bhosale, said, "The matter is being investigated." Speaking to the media, Chavan said he was ready to face the inquiry, as he was innocent. "I have faith in the police and judiciary. I have already informed my party about the allegations," he added.

Not the 1st plaint

This is not the first time that Chavan faces such allegations. A former BJP leader, who later shifted her loyalty to a different party, had filed a rape complaint against him around five years ago at Kala Chowki police station.

