Police boss Parambir Singh felicitates 'Best COVID-19 warriors' of Mumbai

The police are among the frontline warriors who have borne the brunt of COVID-19. Recently, five police personnel were recognised for their exceptional duties during the pandemic which helped save many lives.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh felicitated them as the 'Best COVID-19 warrior,' in the police stations where they are posted. He also instructed them to give lectures to students online on protecting oneself from COVID-19. On Wednesday a police Naik gave such a lecture in a zoom meeting, to the students of Chembur-based The Green Acres Academy International school.

Police Naik Dinesh Methekar, 45

Police Naik Methekar of Dahisar police station saved lakhs of slum residents in Dahisar by making them aware of COVID-19 and ensuring that followed all precautions.

Methekar has been giving guidance lectures for this. Due to Methekar and his team, there were no COVID-19 cases in the Dahisar slums. Methekar said, "I also took a lecture at The Green Acres Academy, Chembur, International school on Wednesday. We decided to give lectures to all students for their safety. I also gave details about how our department handles this pandemic situation. We instructed students to use gloves and avoid going into crowded places if they are going for Diwali shopping.

If students take precautions they will guide their family members. It will help us protect people from COVID-19."

PSI Pramod Chandrakant Nimbalkar, 36

Nimbalkar, attached to Samta Nagar police station, opened a COVID-19 centre for the police department and ensured that more than 200 police personnel and their families were treated. Speaking to mid-day, PSI Nimbalkar said, "I found a place called Manav Mandir hospital which was shut down a few years ago in Samta Nagar. I approached the trustee of the hospital and reopened it. The hospital was converted into a COVID centre. I took the help of Dr Milind Padval of Seven Hills hospital to operate it. Our Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe helped me get all permissions to run this COVID centre."

PSI Sandip Vijay Ranadive, 34

Ranadive is attached to MIDC police station. He helped admit more than 1,500 police personnel and their families who were infected by COVID-19, into Seven Hills hospital. PSI Ranadive said, " I found that many police officers and their families were not getting admission into hospitals due to increased numbers of COVID patients in Mumbai. I spoke to Seven Hills hospital and managed to get admission for more than 1,500 patients. Senior Inspector Jagdish Shinde helped me get all approvals for admission."

PSI Appa Kisave, 35



PSI Appa Kisave

Kisave of Goregaon police station helped more than 20,000 migrant workers get accommodation and safely sent them home during the lockdown. PSI Kisave said, "In Mumbai the maximum number of migrant workers stays in Goregaon. I found more than 20,000 migrants on the road with small kids, attempting to go back to their native places. I decided to help them until they reached their homes. I took the help of private colleges, schools and party halls and gave accommodation to all these people in the Goregaon area. With the help of a senior inspector we also gave them food packages. All 20,000 people safely reached their homes and I am so happy."

PSI Parimal Dinkar Patil, 32



PSI Parimal Patil

PSI Patil of Tardeo police station helped admit a seriously sick COVID-19 patient lying on a road, into a hospital. Patil said, "In the month of May I received a call from a local source and he told me that a COVID-19 patient was laying on the road. I found he was not getting admission in hospital. I got him admitted into KEM hospital. Later I also gave him accommodation in a transit camp."

