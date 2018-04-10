Police bust international prostitution racket in Goa, rescue five girls

The police along with the NGO Scan-India chalked out a plan to conduct the raid at the guest house named Green Peace Holiday Homes. During the raid, Rs. 1, 25, 000 and seven mobile phones were recovered

The Calangute polce have busted an international prostitution racket in Goa and have arrested the men invovled in the racket. Of the five girls rescued, three were from Uzbekistan and two were from India. According to police, a raid was conducted following a tip-off that illegal activities were being carried out from a guest house here.

The police along with the NGO Scan-India chalked out a plan to conduct the raid at the guest house named Green Peace Holiday Homes. During the raid, Rs. 1, 25, 000 and seven mobile phones were recovered.

The two arrested pimps have been identified as Dhananjay Kumar Mohanty and Chandan Kumar Patra and both hail from Odisha. The victims were later produced before the Sub Divisional Magistrate Mapusa-Goa and on the order of the magistrate, they have been lodged in Protective Home Merces for safe custody and protection.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

