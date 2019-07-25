Police bust Interstate highway robbery gang, seize 2.89 crore in Hyderabad

crime

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the plan of the heist was made three months ago when the former driver, Mayuresh employed by the victim gold trader visited his native place

Representational Picture

On Thursday, the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad arrested interstate highway robbery gang and seized Rs 2.89 crores of cash and 350 grams gold from the members of the gang. The gang is accused of robbing 3.6 crores using a fake pistol.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, former driver of a gold trader is among those arrested for robbing 3.6 crores with a toy pistol in Shadnagar area.

Telangana: Cyberabad Police yesterday busted an inter state highway robbery gang and recovered Rs 2.89 crore & gold ornaments weighing 350 grams. 7 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. pic.twitter.com/jTon4D39cZ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

Sharing more details of the arrests, the commissioner said, "In a Joint operation, the Special Operation Team of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate along with Shadnagar Division Police arrested all the seven accused persons involved in a Highway Robbery that occurred on June 28, 2019, at Dashmesh Dhaba."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Robbery targeting posh housing societies foiled in Juhu

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the plan of the heist was made three months ago when the former driver, Mayuresh employed by the victim gold trader visited his native place. The driver met with two other accused there and planned the robbery.

One of the gang members procured a cigar lighter, which resembled like a pistol from a stationery shop in order to commit the crime.

On the day of the robbery, the gang intercepted a vehicle belonging to the gold trader, Raju Nangre and threatened the driver and other occupants with the fake pistol. After taking the vehicle to a secluded spot, the robbers pushed out the original occupants and fled away with the car, carrying cash amount of Rs 3.67 crores.

Also Read: Mumbai: 54-year-old businessman steals iPhone from store in Oberoi Mall, arrested

A case of robbery and theft was registered by the victim following which different teams of the Cyberabad police personnel were formed by the police to arrest the accused. After a long operation, they were finally arrested and have been sent to judicial remand.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates