Police bust two gangs dealing with old and counterfeit currency

The police recovered one crore ninety-seven thousand rupees worth old currency

Two gangs in Vishakhapatnam were busted by the police which dealt with fake and demonetised currencies. Seventeen persons including two women were arrested in the case. The police had received a complaint last week in Parawada about a gang of 14 people who approached a local shopkeeper and asked him to exchange old demonetised notes. They also offered him a commission.



The police said that the complainant refused to deal but he was threatened on gunpoint by the accused. The police recovered one crore ninety-seven thousand rupees worth old currency. The police arrested 13 while one is at large. Not just the demonetised currency, the police also found a revolver with six fake round, a black SUV with fake police number plates and three walkie talkies.

In a similar incident, police arrested four people including two women who were dealing in counterfeit currency. The complaint was registered in Muvvalavanipalem police station on August 18. According to the complainant, he was promised Rs 3 lakh worth of fake currency in exchange of Rs 1 lakh.

(with inputs from ANI)

