Police busts another sex racket in Jajpur district, rescue one woman

On Monday, a day after the jajpur police busted a flesh trade racket at Bayree in Jajpur district, the police managed to bust another sex racket in the district on August 19, 2019. A team of Jajpur police raided a house under Dharmasala police station area and arrested five persons including two pimps on the charge of running a sex racket. During the raid, the police managed to rescue a woman from the sex racket.

Although the police managed to nab three customers, three others and the kingpin of the racket, who is a woman and was running the flesh trade managed to flee from the spot during the police raid. Saroj Kumar Sahoo, inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station said that a woman was operating the sex racket at a rented house at Jagannath Vihar with the assistance of two pimps including a woman since a long time.

The Dharmsala police station has registered a case against the arrested persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier, the Jajpur police had managed to bust a sex racket running in a house at Gopapur village near Chhatia bazaar in Jajpur district.

In a similar incident, Mumbai Police's crime branch unit busted a sex racket and rescued three women from a hotel in Powai. Apparently, the sex racket was being operated through a mobile phone number that was published in newspapers and also posted on various social media platforms.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of unit 7 of the crime branch kept tabs on the specific phone number and got one of the police personnel to act as a dummy customer to expose the racket. After laying a trap, the crime branch team raided the hotel and found three women with customers.

With inputs from PTI

