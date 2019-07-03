Police busts cricket betting racket in Hyderabad

crime

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Tuesday busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended two persons in connection with it.

A team of Task Force, in a joint operation with the local police, conducted simultaneous raids in the limits of Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazaar Police Station and apprehended two persons -- Jhawar Venugopal and Ravi Narayan in connection with running an organized cricket betting racket.

The police also seized Rs 1, 52, 000 cash, two cell phones, two television sets, two set-up boxes and two betting amount receipts from their possession.

On July 1, the police had busted two such betting rackets in the city.

