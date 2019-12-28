Police can't shield rotten apples in their midst

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Following a series of reports in this newspaper, Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal directed the Navi Mumbai police to register a First Information Report against a deputy inspector general of police, Nishikant More under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

While the DGP said it was 'normal procedure in such cases', what was certainly not normal was the inordinate delay in the registering of the FIR. Here are the facts: The alleged incident happened on June 5, according to the complainant. But the Navi Mumbai police did not take any action. In fact, they started investigating a property dispute between the father of the minor complainant, and the accused DIG. This, when the father readily told them there was a property dispute and was not even trying to hide that part.

Recently, the DIG was spotted following the girl around and fled when confronted by the father. Despite all these alarming developments, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar claimed that they do not have any evidence to file an FIR against the DIG. This went against the very essence of the POCSO Act, as per which the police need to register an FIR first and investigate later.

As of now, the case has been registered. That it took six months and several media reports for this to happen says a lot about the Navi Mumbai police, none of which is flattering.

To cite an adage, not only must justice be done, but also seen to be done. Likewise, not only should the police apply the law strictly when it comes to rotten apples from among their own, but they should ensure that everything is above board. They should act in a manner that convinces the public that they are treating the accused like they would any other accused. Else, common citizens will start losing what little faith they have in the police department.

