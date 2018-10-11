Police complaint against Maharashtra state home minister for inappropriate remarks

national

The woman filed a complaint against Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai

A woman has filed a police complaint against Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar, claiming he used inappropriate language when she met him to complain about inaction in nabbing culprits who allegedly gang-raped her and her daughter.

The woman filed a complaint against Kesarkar at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai on Monday, a police officer said on Wednesday. The woman said she and her minor daughter were gang-raped at Kalyan in Thane district in May 2017 by seven men after being drugged. She alleged that police registered complaint against a person but did not act against six others.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that when she met Kesarkar in his Mantralaya office on Monday, where he allegedly yelled at her saying, "What's your worth, don't talk too much," before she was shown the door.

Kesarkar rubbished the woman's claims, saying he gave her cordial treatment when she met him. "I have made all efforts to ensure justice is done to the victim [of the gang-rape]," Kesarkar, a Shiv Sena leader, said. "There were 20-25 visitors in my office when she met me. They all saw what happened. So, there is no truth to her claims that I used inappropriate language," the minister said.

