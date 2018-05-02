Police conduct raids in Kolkata after seizure of rotten meat

Last week the government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected to be of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as to neighbouring states





Raids were conducted at different locations in the Diamond Harbour police district after 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected to be of dead animals, was seized in Kolkata, a senior official said on Wednesday. The raids were also conducted in other areas of South 24 Parganas district, North 24 Parganas as well as in other parts of the city, said a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to investigate the incident.



Reports of the chemical tests are awaited as of now. The reports will help in the investigation in a "big way", the superintendent of police, Diamond Harbour police district, Koteswara Rao told PTI.



"We are awaiting the reports. Hopefully, we will receive them in another couple of days," Rao said. Asked whether anyone from the civic bodies in and around Diamond Harbour police district or from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had any role in the supply of rotten meat of dead animals, Rao said, "As of now, nothing as such has been found. Our investigation is still on. We are not ruling out anything."



Last week the government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected to be of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as to neighbouring states Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. The rotten meat had been seized from a cold storage at Narkeldanga area of the city by the Kolkata police and Diamond Harbour police of South 24 Parganas district following a tip-off. So far 10 people, including a leader of a political outfit, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever