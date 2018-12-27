Police constable booked for 'raping' woman colleague in Uttar Pradesh

crime

Later, he backtracked from the promise and threatened the woman when she pressured him to marry her, the police officer said

Representational picture

A police constable has been booked on the charge of raping his woman colleague in Budhana town of the district after promising to marry her, a police official said on Thursday.

SSP Sudhir Kumar said Kesho Sharma, the accused constable posted at Budhana Police Station, was booked on Wednesday and suspended. According to the police complaint, Sharma established relation with the woman constable by promising to marry her.

Later, he backtracked from the promise and threatened the woman when she pressured him to marry her, the police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever