Police constable commits suicide in Rajasthan

Jun 22, 2018, 08:32 IST | PTI

The deceased identified as Vishnu Chaudhary was posted in the vigilance unit of the Jaipur municipal corporation, the police said

A 28-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his official residence here. The deceased identified as Vishnu Chaudhary was posted in the vigilance unit of the Jaipur municipal corporation, the police said.

The incident came to light today afternoon when another constable reached his quarter and saw him hanging from the fan, the Station House Officer of Jalupura police station, Likhma Ram, said.

Chaudhary was alone in the quarter when he took the extreme step, the police said, adding no suicide note was recovered from there.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem and the matter was under investigation, the police said.

