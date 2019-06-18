Police constable killed in accident in Maharashtra

national

The accident took place at Devpur Phata on Sinnar-Shirdi road, about 35 km from here, police said.

Representational image

A 35-year-old police constable was killed on the spot and two others were injured near Nashik in Maharashtra in a collision of two cars early on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at Devpur Phata on Sinnar- Shirdi road, about 35 km from, police said. Constable Ravindra Sampat Jadhav, the deceased, was attached to Wavi police station. The accident took place when two cars, one heading from Mumbai to Shirdi and another heading for Nashik collided. Two persons who were injured were admitted to hospitals in Sinnar and Nashik.

In another incident, eight members of a family were killed during a car crash at the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that during the accident, an 11-year-old girl was also killed. According to the incident, the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. Police Control Room (PCR) at around 8.20 a.m received a call about the accident. Following which a team was rushed to the spot.

"A Wagon R going from Noida to Agra lost control and rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. The car was so badly damaged that gas cutters had to be used to bring the occupants out. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where five persons were declared brought dead," a senior police officer said. Reportedly, one of the injured persons during the accident succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the two others were taken to a hospital in Agra. However, doctors reported that they breathed their last in the hospital.

With inputs from PTI

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates