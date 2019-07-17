Police constable shoots wife dead before committing suicide

crime

Representational Image

Gariaband: A police constable allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, police said Wednesday. The constable, Ramesh Sen, and his wife Shobha were found dead with bullet injuries at their rented house in a colony in Gariaband town late Tuesday evening, Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police Sukhnandan Singh Rathore said.

Ramesh, who was posted at the police line, was deployed on security duty at a local jail, he said. On Tuesday, he did his duty in the morning shift, but did not report for duty in the evening shift, the ASP said.

"His colleagues tried to contact him, but repeated calls to him remained unanswered. Later, police personnel contacted Ramesh's relatives and reached his residence, which was locked from inside. They broke the lock open and went in, where they found the couple lying dead in their room," he said.

"Prima facie it appears that Ramesh first shot his wife dead with his service rifle and then committed suicide after shooting himself with the same weapon," Rathore added.

A native of Kopra village in Gariaband, the constable had married Shobha one-and-half years back and they were staying in the rented house in Gariaband. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the motive behind his extreme step was being ascertained, he said. A case has been registered in this connection, the ASP said adding that further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI

