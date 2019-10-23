Police creates fake account on Facebook to catch rape accused

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Bhopal police arrested a person for raping a minor girl in the city. The police created a fake Facebook profile in a girl's name to catch hold of the accused.

The incident took place in Anand Nagar area under the Piplani police station, where a minor girl registered a case of rape. The police were finding it difficult to catch the accused as the victim did not have any other detail about the accused except for his name, according to a report in India Today.

Sub-inspector Praveen Thackeray spoke to India Today TV and said that the police found that the guy had only female friends on his Facebook list.

The police also found out that the accused was friends with close to 350 girls and used to convince them to meet him alone. Thackeray then created a fake Facebook profile and sent him a friend request.

After the friend request was accepted by the accused, the policeman started chatting with him. When the accused asked to meet in private, a place was finalised for the meeting. As soon as the boy reached there, the policemen in plain uniform caught him.

As per the victim's complaint, the accused had befriended her on Facebook and after chatting with him for several days, the accused asked her to meet him. When the girl met him, he picked her up in a car and took her to a flat in Anand Nagar where he raped her.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache to her parents and it was found out that she was pregnant.

According to the victim, the accused blocked her on Facebook after committing the crime.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates