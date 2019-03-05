Police: Drone spotted over Naval station in Chennai, probe on

national

A drone was sighted flying over a Naval station here following which an investigation has been launched, police said on Tuesday. The Naval personnel found the drone flying over the INS

Adyar campus, in the heart of the city, around 9 PM on Monday, police said.

The Navy Tuesday filed a complaint with the police seeking an investigation into the incident. "An investigation is on," the police said without divulging further information. The incident comes at a time when key installations, including airports across the country, are on high alert following the recent Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and airstrikes by India on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Two Pakistani drones had been shot down by the Indian Air Force in Rajasthan and Gujarat along the Indo-Pak border in the past week.

