Police foil Hindutva activists bid to trespass into disputed Ram Mandir site

crime

The president of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari was among the arrested persons

Representational picture

A dozen Hindutva activists were arrested today for trying to enter the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site here, officials said. The president of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari was among the arrested persons.

After the police foiled the bid to trespass, the Hindutva activists raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, causing traffic snarls in the area. Talking to PTI, SP of Faizabad Anil Sisodia said a group of Hindu activists were arrested for trying to break into the disputed site. The activists were later released on personal bail bonds.

