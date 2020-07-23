Police foil kidnapping bid, arrest two after 2-hour car hostage drama

The Moga police on Wednesday arrested two accused for allegedly kidnapping a pharmacy-cum-money-exchange shop owner in Dhamarmkot sub-division in the Moga district, Punjab. The two accused have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh of Dhaula village in Barnala district and Bohar Singh of Laode village in Moga district.

According to police officials, the accused used Sukhdev's car to kidnap him. He told him that a woman identified as Lovely with whom he had an affair had given them a contract to kill him, reports Hindustan Times.

The accused said that the woman gave them Rs 20 lakh contract, of which Rs 1 lakh was paid in advance. The accused were arrested after a two-hour hostage drama. The Moga police chased the car after the accused kidnapped the victim at around 6.40 am on Wednesday.

SP Harmanbir Singh Gill said, "They kept going around in the car for two hours within the district and kept on threatening the victim. The victim was asked to call his shop-helper from his phone to keep the shop open and tell him he would get a little late. During all this time, the police party got to know about the whereabouts of the location of the victim and nabbed the accused. The victim was rescued unhurt. The accused are being interrogated."

During the investigation, the police recovered a countrymade .32-bore pistol from the accused. They also recovered Rs 4.2 lakh cash, gold ornaments, foreign currency, and licenced revolver of the victim, which the accused had snatched during the kidnapping bid.

