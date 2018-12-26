Police foils another Naxal attack, three arrested

crime

SSP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that the Joint Commander of the Maoists of Chalho Zone, Vipin Sharma alias Bhushan Sharma, was planning to carry out a major incident in the area along with his armed group

Bihar Police foiled yet another Naxal attack after receiving a tip-off from informers that Naxals in a large number were congregating in the forest for a meeting. Three Naxals have also been arrested.

The Police and Special Task Force officers surrounded the area and carried out a search operation. SSP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that the Joint Commander of the Maoists of Chalho Zone, Vipin Sharma alias Bhushan Sharma, was planning to carry out a major incident in the area along with his armed group.

A large number of weapons, ammunition have been recovered from the arrested from the naxals out of whom some escaped from the jungle taking advantage of the hilly terrain.

The police had been looking for the arrested Naxals for a long time.

