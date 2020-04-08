Police grants permission to Vile Parle photographer to go to Malvan with pregnant wife amid lockdown

A Vile Parle-based photographer-graphics designer was granted permission by the Mumbai police on Wednesday to travel to their native village in Malvan district with his eight-months pregnant wife.

The 40-year-old photographer identified as Pranay Narurkar, who stays with his wife here, said that she was normal but on Tuesday but fell ill the next day after which they rushed to a doctor who told him to take 'extra' care of her.

"My parents and my in-laws stay in our native village and we need their help. Due to lockdown, they are unable to come here. On April 6, I tried to leave Mumbai by my car but the cops deployed at Sion stopped me at the nakabandi," Narurkar said.

Narurkar requested to allow him to pass through the check point, they asked him to go to Vileparle police station and seek permission from the personnel. He was told that once he get the permission the police deployed at the checkpoints on his way will not stop him. But when Narurkar visited at Vile Parle police station where he placed his request but the cops did not respond to him.

"Later, I contacted the police control room and they suggested me to go to the DCP office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). And when I reached there no one allowing me to meet DCP to discuss my problem and get permission. When I tweeted my problem and tagged Mumbai police, the cops contacted me soon after," he said.

The staff at DCP zone 8 office verified each medical documents Narurkar provided to them and gave him permission to travel to Malvan from Mumbai.

Manjunath Singe DCP zone 8 said," We gave him emergency pass so that he can travel from one district to another district. Even their doctors gave us green single that they can travel in car."

